Greece travel blog

The second largest island in Greece is called Evia or Euboea. Olive groves, luxurious vineyards and pine forests cover almost the entire island, and this has affected the tourist infrastructure - only a small part of it is a resort. Nevertheless, there are enough sights on Euboea in Greece, there is something to see and something to be surprised at.
Chrissi is the island of white dunes the turquoise sea. Modern clubs and hotels do not disturb its silence: the island does not have a developed infrastructure. However, there is always a constant flow of visitors coming to spend a few days away from hustle and bustle of contemporary life
To relax a few kilometers from the Holy Mount Athos is the dream of many tourists who prefer a calm and measured holiday in Greece. We will tell you how to get from Thessaloniki (the nearest major city) to the Athos peninsula.
Exploring Halkidiki by car is a pleasure. Paradise beaches, cozy cities and history are at every step. We will tell you where you can go on your own by renting a car.